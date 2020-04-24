Texas Emergency preparedness supplies tax-free weekend starts Saturday

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – An emergency preparedness supplies tax-free weekend gets underway in Texas Saturday, April 25. The main intent of the holiday is to help Texas residents prepare for severe weather events.

The emergency supplies sales tax holiday begins just after midnight tonight, but if you want to shop here you’ll have to wait until 9 a.m. when the doors open.

Items that are exempt include coolers, flashlights, and batteries. Shopping will be different this time around. The state and stores are encouraging social distancing, so purchases of emergency preparation supplies can be made in-store, but online is really encouraged this year.

“We really prefer people to order online then they can pick-up curbside. They don’t even have to get out of their vehicle. They just have to prove who they are with their ID then we’re able to give them what they ordered,” said Michael Churchill, Assistant Manager at Academy.

Management said they’re only allowing customers who are shopping for a firearm, ammo, or fishing equipment to enter the store since those are items people like to physically hold before making a purchase.

For a list of exempt items visit: https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-1017.php

