Texas Land Commissioner continues campus visits with TAMUT tour

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Land Commissioner is continuing his visit to the ArkLaTex.

George P. Bush visited with students and staff at Texas A&M University-Texarkana Tuesday.

Bush toured several buildings on campus, including the new Building for Academic and Student Services, which has a hospital-like learning lab for nursing students.

Students said they are proud to have the opportunity to share their school with the elected official.

“This opportunity just shows the light that is our school,” said Phillip Barnes, a junior.

“It’s great to know that elected officials such as him care about our university and our community,” said Vallerie Klingbeil, a senior.

Bush was elected head of the General Land Office in 2014. It’s the oldest state agency in Texas.

