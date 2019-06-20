Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is coming to TAMUT

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush will pay a special visit to Texas A&M University-Texarkana next week.

On Tuesday, June 25 Bush, grandson of President George H.W. Bush, will come to TAMUT for a for a breakfast and tour of the campus.

Bush will also meet with community leaders and tour other sites including the TexAmericas Center and Texarkana College.

University President Dr. Emily Cutrer said, “We’re excited to welcome Commissioner Bush to Texarkana and to our A&M-Texarkana campus. We have something special here, offering world-class academics at an affordable price. Our campus is beautiful, and we enjoy getting to show people the positive impact A&M-Texarkana is having here at home and throughout East Texas.”

