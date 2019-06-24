Texas Land Commissioner tours Texarkana College

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Some students in Texarkana are welcoming an elected official this week.

Monday, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush visited with students and staff of Texarkana College. Bush toured the Health Sciences building and other campus facilities.

Officials say the school is home to one of the first nursing programs in the state, and the visit gave students a chance to state-of-the-art simulation labs and classrooms that allow for more hands-on learning.

“A lot of people, I think, don’t realize how awesome this program is,” said Kelsi Allen, a 2019 graduate of Texarkana College. “So, to have people like him come and tour our campus, and see the things that we have, it lets a lot of people realize that we are one of the best. And, it just feels good to have that recognition.”

Bush is scheduled to visit with students and faculty at Texas A & M University-Texarkana on Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.