Texas man pleads guilty in crash that killed three, sentenced to 80 years

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – According to court records, a man has pleaded guilty to a crash that killed three members of a family in Sevier County last October.

Court records state Justin Williams of Abilene, Texas, was sentenced this week to 80 years in prison for the accident that happened on Highway 41 in 2019. Documents state Williams withdrew his not guilty plea just before his trial was set to begin this week.

Documents state that Williams pleaded guilty to three counts of negligent homicide and one count of first degree battery. The accident killed elementary school teacher Jessica Baig, her husband, Mirza, and one of their daughters. The couple’s other daughter suffered serious injuries.



According to an affidavit, a responding officer wrote, “While talking with Williams, he admitted that he was traveling north on S.H. 41 and was trying to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone at the time of the collision. While he was talking I noticed that his speech was slow and slurred. I also could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from his breath when he spoke. I asked Williams how much he had to drink and he replied “a few”, but could not tell me exactly how much.”