Texas proposal addresses state & local park funding

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Early voting is underway and among the amendments voters in Texas will see on the ballot next month is Proposition 5.

If passed, it would guarantee sales taxes on sporting goods will go to fund state and local parks. It would amend the state constitution so that funds from the sporting good sales tax can only go to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission.

District One Representative Gary VanDeaver, (R) New Boston, said he supports the measure. “We have a lot of historical markers here in this county and my district, and a lot of historical sites, and it takes money to keep those up and we certainly want to do that. We want to maintain those historical sites so that generations to come can enjoy them.”



Officials have said over the years, the legislature has diverted some of the funds and used them for other programs and to balance the budget.

