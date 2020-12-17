Texas Ramp Project grants a Texarkana man’s Christmas wish

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Volunteers of The Texas Ramp Project built a 40-foot long wheelchair ramp for a Texarkana Resident on December 11.

According to the recipient’s sister, Deborah Williams his goal is to be mobile.

“It feels really well it’s going to free him up to be more mobile, he is a double amputee and is in the wheelchair and it’s going to make life a whole life simpler for him,” said Williams.”This is a great project and I really appreciate that for him,” Williams continued.

The ramp project started in 1985 and is based out of Dallas, Texas. As of today, Executive Director, John Laine says they have built over 100 miles of ramps across the state of Texas. The group says they’re free of charge when referred by a social or health care worker.

“Statewide we build between 2000 and 2200 ramps a year right now, something like that so about six times as many outside of Dallas as inside of Dallas,” said Laine.

With just a few hours, ramps are built by volunteers, and money for the material is raised by the project or donated from supporters.

“There’s a great need for this because people if they don’t have safe access in their home and they are let’s say uninsured, then they may have to go into a nursing home,” said Laine.

Local Volunteer, Tommy Burton says this is a wonderful ministry. He has been assisting with the project for almost 10 years.

“Church is not just about what happens on Sunday morning in the sanctuary or in the Sunday school room or in bible study it’s about getting out and bringing the good news of Christ to those who are in need,” said Burton.

To learn how you can volunteer or donate to The Texas Ramp Project, click here.