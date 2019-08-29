ETX attorney arrested, accused of delivering drugs to inmates

Bryan Simmons, 49, is charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance into a penal facility. (Photo: Cass County Sheriff’s Office)

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A criminal attorney is behind bars facing a drug-related charge, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Larry Rowe said Texas Rangers arrested Bryan Simmons, 49, at the Cass County Jail Thursday afternoon, following an investigation into allegations made by inmates he had been delivering drugs.

According to Rowe, Texas Rangers found one gram of methamphetamine on Simmons at the time of the arrest.

Authorities said Simmons was at the jail for a client appointment, where the Texas Rangers were waiting for him.

Simmons has been charged with one count of delivery of a controlled substance into a penal facility. Bond is expected to be set late Thursday afternoon.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.