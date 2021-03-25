Texas Rangers investigating fatal shooting involving Mount Pleasant Police

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – The Texax Rangers are investigating a fatal shooting involving the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

According to Mount Pleasant Police, it happened Wednesday afternoon when they responded to a welfare check on Jerry Boatner Pkwy.

When officers arrived they found a man who was allegedly intoxicated, armed with a handgun and making threats, according to Mount Pleasant police.

Officers tried to speak to the man and de-escalate the situation.

The man fired a handgun from inside a vehicle. Law enforcement responded by using their service weapons.

The man died at the scene. Officers were not hurt during the shooting.

After the incident, the police involved were placed on administrative leave to follow the standard procedure.