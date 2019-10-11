Texas Rep. VanDeaver hosts Texarkana town hall

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas state legislator is bringing information from the capital to the counties of northeast Texas.

Rep. Gary VanDeaver is meeting with voters in each county of District 1. Thursday’s town hall meeting at Texarkana College wrapped up the tour.

VanDeaver said the meetings are an opportunity to meet with constituents face-to-face to recap the last legislative session and answer questions from the community.

With several propositions on Texas ballots for the November election, several residents expressed concern about the sometimes confusing wording of those measures.

VanDeaver said overall, folks seem to be pleased with recent accomplishments made at the capital.

“A lot of people are pretty pleased with the last session, feel like we really focused on the things that were important and I share that opinion,” said VanDeaver. “I believe we finally focused on some things that were important to the state of Texas, to the citizens of Texas and felt really good about it.”

At the meeting, VanDeaver also discussed the importance of the upcoming census, as it will impact the possible re-districting of the state.

Texas election day is November 5.

