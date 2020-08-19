Texas Republican Allen West speaks in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Republican party gathered to hear Texas Republican Chairman, Alex west, speak to the community about the importance of voting the November 3rd election.

West said his purpose is to reach the communities of East Texas. He wants to encourage Texarkana residents to vote because they’re vote is essential in this election. He said the economy and population in this part of the state has grown due to more businesses.

“It’s important that we protect and preserve the legacy of Texas. The liberties and freedoms we have here. The growth and opportunity and prosperity. Texas is the tenth-largest economy in the world. Ten percent of Fortune Five Hundred businesses and corporations are here. But, we need these outlying rural areas to make sure they come out and vote strongly,” said Allen West, Texas Republican Chairman.

Allen West, is also a lieutenant colonel in the U.S Army. West served a total of 22 years in military.

