Texas restaurants are allowing people to dine-in

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – After being closed for over a month some restaurants are allowing people to dine-in while still practicing social distancing.

On Friday, many local restaurants re-opened for dine-in services, and many people took advantage of the warm sunny day by going out to eat for lunch.

Places like Hopkins Icehouse and Walk-On’s has open seating for up to 25 percent occupancy at a time. Employees are wearing gloves and face masks.

“We need the business. Our employees need to get paid to keep our economy going so they can pay their bills. I just hope to see people out enjoying life again and supporting local businesses,” said David Jones, Hopkins Icehouse Owner.

The owner of Hopkins said they’re replacing seat covers and using one-time-use paper menus to prevent the spread of germs. Both restaurants require customers to wait in their cars until their table is ready.

“We always kind of created Walk-On’s as the true game-day atmosphere. And we still can have that. It’s just a little different now with the social distancing. With the bar-top not being open,” said Byron Mitchell. Managing Partner at Walk-On’s.

The manager at Walk-On’s said it’s unclear when the bar will re-open. Restaurants on the Arkansas side open on May 11th.

