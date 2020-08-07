Texas sales tax holiday this weekend

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMMS) – A statewide sales tax holiday is happening Friday until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

The sales tax holiday happens once a year. The tax percentage in Texarkana, Texas is generally 8.25 percent, but this weekend items that cost less than $100 are exempt.

Some of these items include clothes, footwear, and school supplies. You can find a list of tax-free items on the state’s website.

“Let our guests save a little more money and find what they need for the school year. Whether it be the clothing or school supplies. Just getting ready for that new school year,” said Robert Johnson, Target Human Resources Director.

No specific documentation is needed. Target said they expect to see an influx of shoppers in the store. They’re asking everyone to wear their mask while shopping.

