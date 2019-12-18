Texas Senator Bryan Hughes visits Randy Sams Outreach Shelter

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Senator Bryan Hughes visited the Randy Sams Outreach Shelter in Texarkana today to support their holiday campaign.

About a month ago, the shelter lost its $175,000 grant which supports a lot of operational costs such as food, clothes, programs, bus fare, and more.

Now, the shelter is searching for other resources in the state to help close the financial gap.

Senator Hughes was given a tour of the facility and spoke with clients. Hughes says the state will come alongside and help randy sams in some way.

“We’re looking for other sources around the state. And even the agency that administers this grant that wasn’t able to help us. They’ve also been looking for other money. So we’re going to find a way to bridge the gap,” said Hughes.

So far, the community has raised $90,000 to aid in the grant loss.

