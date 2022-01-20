Texas sends extra nurses to Texarkana hospital amid COVID surge

TEXARKANA (KTAL/KMSS) – The CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is getting some additional healthcare workers from the state of Texas to help fight against COVID-19.

A total of 27 Regional Advisory Council (RAC) nurses have been deployed to the hospital.

RACs are the administrative bodies responsible for trauma system oversight within the bounds of a given Trauma Service Area in Texas. Each of Texas’s 22 RACs is tasked with developing, implementing, and monitoring a regional emergency medical service trauma system plan.

Hospital leaders say COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in the Bowie County area and the extra nurses will help support the staff.

“The nurses have been able to support our patient care,” said CHRISTUS St. Micheal Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Louise Thornell.

Thornell also says the hospital is short-staffed and ready to hire.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

“We have a number of vacancies that our talent acquisition team is working very diligently to fill.”

The CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is the largest hospital in Bowie County and serves a large portion of northeast Texas.