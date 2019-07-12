Texk funeral home offers guest book signing for Ross Perot

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A funeral home in Texarkana, Texas is offering folks a chance to send their condolences to the family of the late Ross Perot. The Texarkana native died earlier this week.



A guest registry is available for people sign now through Monday at East Funeral Home, which is located downtown at 602 Olive Street, Texarkana, Texas.



The book will also be available to sign at the funeral home’s other location, 2807 Moore’s Lane, Texarkana, Texas, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. this Sunday and Monday.



East Funeral Home Manager Brad Thomas said Perot not only financially assisted many schools and organizations in the area, but many families, as well. “There are individuals here that would never have the opportunity that they do without what he’s done. So, there’s a lot of people who’d love to come and sign the book and maybe say a little something extra to the family about what he’s done in their lives.”



The registry will be sent to Dallas next week and delivered to the Perot family.

