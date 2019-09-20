Texk retailer holding event to benefit United Way

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A trade-in event at a Texarkana retailer this weekend will also benefit the United Way.



Shoppers can trade in a gently used handbag, watch or wallet at Dillard’s in Texarkana and receive a 25 percent discount on a new item. Dillard’s will donate the gently used items to the United Way of Greater Texarkana. The non profit will then sell the items in the community wide garage sale next month.



United Way officials said this is the first year they’re partnering with Dillard’s for the event. “We couldn’t be more thrilled that they asked us to come on board as a recipient of the donations. Dillard’s partnership with the United Way is huge and we’re very appreciative,” said United Way spokesperson Molly Riley.



The event at Dillard’s lasts through Sunday, Sept. 22. The United Way of Greater Texarkana garage sale is set for October 12 at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.