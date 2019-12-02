Texk shelter asks local businesses to sponsor a pet for Christmas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Animal Care & Adoption Center in Texarkana, Ark. wants businesses to step up and sponsor a homeless pet this holiday season.

The project is called ‘Bringing Home Santa Paws for Christmas.’ It invites businesses to pay the spay or neuter fee for a shelter animal. Shelter officials said since animals are required to be spayed or neutered, and have their rabies shots before they can be adopted, sometimes the adoption fee can be more than some families can afford.

Sponsorship would allow for a sizeable reduction in adoption fees, so more pets could possibly be placed with more families. “To be able to have businesses come in and sponsor a dog, you know, that drops it down to $40 for dogs and $20 for cats and that, to me, is more reasonable. And it also helps us save more lives, because once we get full, I have to start making the tough decisions and I would love to avoid that this holiday,” said Interim Shelter Director Kayla Tucker.

Tucker said there’s been a positive response so far. Three Chicks Feed, Seed & Cafe has already sponsored a shepherd dog who’s been at the shelter since April.

Tucker also encouraged community members to come out and meet her at an event set for Dec. 17 at Red Bone Magic Brewing in Texarkana, Tx. The meet and greet will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Tucker added that a rifle, knife and big screen television will be raffled off. She said all proceeds will benefit the shelter.

