The Christus St. Michael System has new screening tool for COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Christus St. Michael is offering a screening tool for COVID-19 patients and health care workers. Medical professionals are calling this a “game-changer”.

This new testing tool will allow doctors to see who’s been affected by COVID-19 and who’s carrying protective antibodies.

Antibodies help our bodies fight infections. The test will show how the body’s immune system is responding to the infection. To be clear, this is not a testing site for diagnosing COVID-19.

In this case, it’s about gathering research on the virus itself. Doctors will be testing COVID-19 patients and health care workers in the hospital to see how their bodies fight the infection naturally.

“It takes time to develop an antibody response. Some people aren’t capable of producing an antibody response. So people that are amino suppressed. Or have other immune risk factors that cannot produce an immune response. So we’re very careful with that population. And so we’re using a combination of a clinical impression of a patient plus the PCR testing,” Dr. Sam Bagchi, CHRISTUS Health’s EVP and Chief Clinical Officer.

The tests have been distributed to all Christus St. Michael facilities across the country. As of now, Christus St. Michael is the only medical system in the area with the anti-body testing available.

