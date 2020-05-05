The State of Texas to sponsor COVID-19 testing sites

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The State of Texas will host free COVID-19 testing at two separate drive-thru locations for residents around the Bowie County area on Wednesday morning.

According to City of Texarkana, PIO ,Lisa Thompson, the number of test kits available are unlimited.

“Its very important for us to know how many people are infected so that we can get a handle on it, make sure we have the supplies we need, and can react appropriately. So I would just encourage anyone that has been in contact with someone with the virus or have some of the symptoms to just find out where they stand,” said Thompson.

Testing will start at 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. in New Boston and Texarkana, Texas.

Anyone is eligible for the testing if you are showing symptoms. You must register online or in-person prior to testing. The results will be ready in 2- 3 days.

To register for an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or visit https://txcovidtest.org/.

TEXARKANA TESTING:

4102 Gibson Lane, Texarkana, Texas (the old Excel ER location)

NEW BOSTON TESTING:

Trail Head Park Plaza in New Boston, Texas (the Pavilion at Trail Head Park just west of the Three Bostons’ Museum)

SYMPTOMS:

Fever or Chills

Cough (Dry or Productive)

Fatigue

Body aches/ muscle or joint pain

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Headaches

Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea

Nasal Congestion

Loss of Taste and/or smell