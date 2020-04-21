The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has growing numbers of COVID-19 cases

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website, there are 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Now, officials said they’re trying to flatten the curve.

As of today, 175 employees, staff, or contractors have tested positive and 358 inmates have been infected statewide.

As a precaution, the Telford Unit along with several others across the state of Texas has been on lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

The brother of a Telford inmate tells NBC 6 News that he’s received several letters from his brother saying that he’s scared and there’s a shortage of hygiene products.

“They’re incarcerated and like they’re out there and they go home every day but at the same time that’s still their home for that period of time it doesn’t mean to treat them like an animal,” Kenneth Clegg, Brother of Inmate.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said there has been constant cleaning of cells, personal hygiene products given out to each inmate, and all meals are being delivered to each cell to prevent gathering in large groups.

“The “A” number one priority is to provide the highest quality of care. Not just for offenders but also for our employees. And ensuring the public safety of all of our citizens across the state of Texas,” said Jeremy Desel, Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Right now, there is no clear end date on the lock down. and no visitation is allowed.

