Third ETX teen charged in fatal home invasion-robbery

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A third arrest has been made in a capital murder case in Texarkana.

Kentraile Collins, Junior, 17, faces a charge of capital murder, along with two other teenagers. He was arrested late last week.



The victim, Craig Garner, was shot and killed in his unit at River Cross Apartments in November, 2019. Police said his wife and children were not harmed.



Investigators said they were re-interviewing witnesses for the upcoming trial of one of the two suspects already in custody when they said they discovered evidence that Collins was also present during the home invasion-robbery.

Police said Collins’ bond is set at a million dollars.

Daveon Woods, 18, and Cameron Ware, 18, also face capital murder charges in the case. Woods’ trial is scheduled to begin tomorrow at 9 a.m. at the Bowie County Courthouse in New Boston, Tx.