Thousands in Bowie Co. have until this Wednesday to renew their vehicle registration

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTALL/KMSS) – The Bowie County Tax Assessor said at least 18,000 residents still have not renewed their vehicle registrations, and the deadline to do so is this Wednesday, April 14th.

The governor Texas allowed a temporary waiver because of the pandemic.

Tax Assessor Josh Davis said offices across the state have experienced computer issues because of the massive increase in transactions. “We’re all looking at this as the perfect storm that’s hitting our offices because you take into, you know, consideration that the waiver is expiring on all of the vehicles … for many it’s been a blessing that they’ve been able to have the stimulus checks go out, but what we’re seeing is a lot of people are using the stimulus checks to purchase vehicles and you know, make down payments on new cars,” Davis said. “You add that in, and you talk to any of the car dealerships here and they’ll tell you … they can’t get cars on the lot fast enough to sell them, so it’s wonderful for a lot of people, but it is really causing a lot of work here in your local county tax office.”

Davis added that the massive increase in transactions has overwhelmed the state’s system. “That has caused crashes throughout the state of Texas, so we’re not the only office that’s handling or dealing with the computer issues, it’s actually statewide, but that’s strictly because the system was not designed to handle the amount of traffic that’s being thrown at it right now,” he said.

Before renewing registration, Bowie County residents will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements. The expiring temporary waiver included initial vehicle registration, vehicle registration renewal, vehicle titling, renewal of permanent disabled parking placards, and 3-day temporary permits.

Davis urged people to also consider renewing online or by mail. The waiver ends at 11:59 p.m. on April 14th, 2021.

You can visit http://www.TxDMV.gov to register online, or you can mail the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to the Bowie County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office at 710 James Bowie Drive, New Boston, Texas 75501

For in-person services, visit the Bowie County Courthouse at 710 Jamies Bowie Drive in New Boston, or the Bowie County Plaza at 601 Main St., Texarkana, Texas.



Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for both locations. The drive-thru at the Texarkana location is open until 4:55 p.m.



“I’m asking for everybody to please be patient, you know, work with our ladies at the counter, they’re doing the best that they can right now,” Davis said.