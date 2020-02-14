Thousands to gather at bull riding event in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Thousands of people are expected to gather at the Four States Fair Ground Saturday for a big bull riding event.

The P-B-R Shootout is set to start at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16. Over 40 cowboys from across the world will compete for thousands of dollars worth of prizes. This is the fifth year for the event in Texarkana.

“We’ll start out with some mini bull riders they’re gonna come out just for the crowd’s entertainment and enjoyment and then we’ll go into our show with the PBR bull riders,” said Brent Talley of the Four States Fairgrounds.

“We practice a lot and we ride and sometimes we buck out at practice and then we just come to rodeos and show up, try to win,” said 10-year-old bull rider twins Hayden Gainey & Ethan Gainey.

The doors will open at 6:00 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.