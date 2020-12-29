Three arrested, accused of stealing FedEx truck in Texarkana just before Christmas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Three men are charged with trying to steal a FedEx truck in Texarkana a few days before Christmas.

“We arrested three guys a few days before Christmas after they tried to steal people’s Christmas,” according to a Texarkana Texas Police Department Facebook post.

TTPD says the FedEx driver told them he had just jumped out of his truck to deliver a package at a business in the 3100 block of New Boston Road and was heading back to it when it suddenly took off following a dark-colored van. He ran after it but lost sight of it after about a block and called 911 to report what had happened. A couple of minutes later, a passerby stopped and told him that his truck was abandoned behind a shopping center at New Boston and Robison Roads. The truck was there, but several packages were missing from the back.

After finding several FedEx packages on the side of the road, an officer found the van in front of a home on the 600 block of Blanton. When he knocked on the door, police say “a couple of guys answered it but immediately slammed it when they saw that he was a police officer.”

A woman then came out of the house with her children and said that the men who’d just come back with the van were in the house. According to TTPD, she gave the officer permission to search her house. That’s when they found the three men. One had locked himself in the bathroom and another was hiding up in the attic. Inside their van, police say they found several more FedEx packages and new items that matched up to the empty boxes that had been picked up from the side of the road a few blocks away.

Elijah Fitts, Noah Valdez and Roland Gipson were arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and burglary of a vehicle.

Gipson caught an additional charge with possession of a controlled substance after police found drugs in his pocket.