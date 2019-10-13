Three killed in SWAR crash

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are dead after a fatal crash on Highway 41 South in De Queen.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, it happened at 4:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The deceased are listed as Jessica Baig, 32, and Mirza Baig, 35, both of Horatio. An unidentified female minor was also killed. An additional female minor in the vehicle was injured.

The report states the driver of a Dodge Ram, Justin Williams, 25, of Taylor, Texas, was injured.

Arkansas State Police said Williams was traveling north on Highway 41 and crossed the center line, striking the front of the vehicle, a Buick Enclave, driven by Jessica Baig. The report states the vehicle rolled over several times and finally came to rest upright. The deceased were pronounced dead on the scene by the coroner at 5:05 p.m.

The injured were taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana and Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Bodies were taken to Wilkerson Funeral Home in Hope.