TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three positions on the board of directors have drawn opponents in the upcoming November election.

Ward One incumbent Linda Teeters is being challenged by Terry Roberts.



Ward Two incumbent Laney Harris is being challenged by Vickie Lacy.



Ward Six incumbent Terri Peavy is being challenged by Jeff Hart.



Qualifying ended at noon on Friday. Election Day is November third.