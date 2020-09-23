Tiny house to be auctioned off in support of abused children

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A child advocacy group is raffling off a tiny house in support of abused children.

According to Court Appointed Special Advocates officials, also known as “CASA,” the eight-foot-wide 20-foot longhouse, comes with a stovetop, refrigerator, sink, and microwave.

The house has one bathroom, with a stand-up shower and a built-in bedroom loft built by the students of Texarkana college.

Tickets for the tiny house are $20 each.
The money will help CASA continue its work in the community.

The drawing is set to take place after the golf tournament on Monday.

Click here to purchase a ticket.

