TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees has approved $1.95 million to go toward upgrading and installing additional school safety measures across its campuses.

This comes after the district reviewed its policies and procedures following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Last week, the board proposed and unanimously approved spending the funds on upgrades and additions, like electronic security devices, security fencing, additional cameras, and security glass film on all entrance doors.

More than 7,000 students attend schools in TISD. The new plan will be paid for with the district’s fund balance.

The new upgrades and additions will go into effect as soon as this fall.