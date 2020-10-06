TISD Board narrows down applicants for Superintendent position

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees narrowed down the applicants for the Superintendent position Tuesday morning.

In a closed session, the board selected 6-10 candidates that will move to the first round of interviews beginning on oct. 19.

The second round interviews are expected to begin on Oct. 26 and background checks will start on Nov. 2.

Officials say the goal is to name a lone finalist by Nov. 10. The selected candidate will begin January 2021.

