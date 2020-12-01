TISD Board of Trustees announce Doug Brubaker as Superintendent of Schools

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees called a meeting Tuesday morning, officially announcing Dr. Doug Brubaker as Superintendent of Schools.

The search began back in July that drew 46 candidates from seven states, replacing of Paul Norton, who left for Lake Travis earlier this year.

According to school board officials, Brubaker’s previous faced challenges and the demographics of the area at Garland ISD and Fort Smith Arkansas make him a good fit for the TISD community.

“We are very please that we have found what we believe is the right person at the right time for TISD,” said Board President, Fred Norton,Jr.

Brubaker is expected to take office on January 4th. Officials say until then he will be around campus and the community preparing for what he calls a 90-day entry plan.