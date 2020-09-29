Texarkana crossing guard still in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck

Texarkana Independent School District crossing guard Ron Ferguson, 68, is still in stable but critical condition after he was week by a pickup truck while directing traffic near Texas High School last week. (Photo courtesy: Texarkana Independent School District)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana Independent School District crossing guard is in stable, critical condition after he was struck last week by a pickup truck while directing traffic near Texas High School.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 76-year-old, Charles Harris of Maud, Texas says he did not see 68-year-old Ron Ferguson before striking him on Monday morning as he was getting ready to turn left into the Summerhill Square parking lot.

No charges or citations have been issued in the accident police say it has been ruled as an accident.

Police said the investigation shows the driver was “inattentive” as a result of the crash.

“What we don’t also think about is there is also a lot more traffic, in a very concentrated area there. You really gotta be very attentive to what’s going on around you, watching out for the children, watching out for those cars, watching out for the crossing guards, that maybe there so you really have to be on your best game when driving through a school zone like that,” said Texarkana, Texas Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn.

A go-fund-me fundraiser has been started. You can donate by clicking here.