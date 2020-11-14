TISD crossing guard makes great strides in recovery after accident

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A crossing guard with Texarkana Independent School District is well along his road of recovery after he was hit by a motorist in September while on the job.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System officials said Ronald Ferguson, 68, is graduating from inpatient rehabilitation this weekend.

On Friday, a small celebration was held at the CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital. Ferguson was in critical condition after the accident.



According to hospital officials, he said he’s looking forward to his next phase of recuperation.