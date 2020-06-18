TISD Superintendent leaving to lead Austin area school district

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Independent School District will soon be looking for a new superintendent.

On Wednesday, the Lake Travis Independent School District Board of Trustees named Paul Norton as their lone finalist in its search for a new superintendent.

“I am humbled and honored to be selected by the Lake Travis Independent School District Board of Trustees as the lone finalist for Superintendent of Schools,” said Mr. Norton.

Norton is expected to succeed Dr. Brad Lancaster who will retire in July.

Norton has led TISD as superintendent since June 2011.

TISD will name an Interim Superintendent at their July 21, 2020 regular Board of Trustees meeting. Details of a Superintendent search will be announced at that time.

