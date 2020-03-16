TISD to remain closed after spring break

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Texas Independent School District says it will be closed March 23 – 27 on the advice of state and local health officials.

A press release was issued Monday evening:

“Following the advice and direction of the Texas Department of State Health Services and Bowie County Health Department, TEXARKANA INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL CLOSE ALL SCHOOLS EFFECTIVE MARCH 23 THROUGH MARCH 27, 2020.

“We are continuing to work closely with local and state agencies to develop and carry out steps that are in the best interest of not only our students and staff but community as well. The following are important items of interest that we ask you to read thoroughly and follow.

AT-HOME LEARNING GUIDELINES

During the course of the upcoming week, the campuses and district will begin preparing learning activities by grade level or course for parents/guardians to conduct at-home learning. Even with our being closed to students attending classes on-site, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) does require that the District continue to provide instruction through alternative methods. Your child’s campus will contact their respective Parents/Guardians to develop the needed plans on getting important academic information for your student to continue the learning process. Be watching for important information from the campus and/or district in the near future.

SECONDARY

For middle and high school students: • Set up a workspace at home, if one does not already exist, to support a routine for continuing studies. • Course learning activities will be made available in printed form. Your campus will contact you when the information is ready and make arrangements for pick-up from the campus or mailed directly to the home address. We will also make information available in Google Classroom as the web-based tool for continued learning in reading, math, science and social studies. • Students will be responsible for completing activities per teacher instructions through either printed form or Google Classroom submission. Students are encouraged to use supplemental study options such as Khan Academy, which can be found on the website.

ELEMENTARY

For preschool and elementary school students: • Grade-level learning activities will be made available in printed form. Your campus will contact you when the information is ready and make arrangements for pick-up from the campus or mailed directly to the home address for continued learning in reading, math, science and social studies. • A resource bag with supplies such as paper, colors and pencils will be available in the campus office if needed. • Students are expected to complete learning activities for reading, math, science, and social studies. Students are encouraged to use online program resources for supplemental study.

GRAB-AND-GO MEALS AVAILABLE

TISD’s Child Nutrition Department will make available free breakfast and lunch Grab-And-Go Meals during the time of closure. Meals are available for all students through the age of 18 and special needs students regardless of age. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 – 9:00 a.m. Monday through Friday; Lunch will be served from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Pick-up of meals will be at each of the following campuses Main Entrance unless otherwise noted below. You can pick up at the site that is closest to you. Dunbar Early Education Center – 2315 West 10th Street Highland Park Elementary – 401 West 25th Street Nash Elementary – 100 Burton Street Spring Lake Park Elementary – 4324 Ghio Fish Boulevard Theron Jones Early Literacy Center – 2600 West 15th Street Wake Village Elementary – 400 Wildcat Drive Westlawn Elementary – 410 Westlawn Drive Texas Middle School – 2100 College Drive (pick-up at Circle Drive off College Drive) Texas High School – 2112 Kennedy Lane (pick-up from Employee Parking Lot off Kennedy Lane)

TIGER LEARNING CENTERS

The Spring Lake Park Elementary and Wake Village Elementary Tiger Learning Centers will remain open this week through Friday, March 20. All Tiger Learning Center locations WILL BE CLOSED Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27, 2020.

DISTRICT EVENTS AND AFTER-SCHOOL ACTIVITIES CANCELLED

All District events and after-school activities HAVE BEEN CANCELLED through March 27, 2020. All UIL sanctioned contests for athletics, academics and music have been cancelled through March 29, 2020.

DISTRICT COMMUNICATION

We will continue to provide updated communication to parents/guardians, staff and community via direct email, updates to our website and through social media messaging. Any questions you may have can be directed to tisdpr@txkisd.net.

STEPS TO PROTECT YOURSELF & OTHERS

*If you or any member of your household is sick, please stay home. *Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. *Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. *If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. *Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

WHAT WE ARE DOING TO PROTECT STUDENTS & STAFF FOR FUTURE OPENING

*Deep cleaning and disinfecting of all TISD facilities. *Equipping every classroom/teacher workroom/lounge with hand sanitizer. *Using a disinfectant bomb to kill germs in a 6,000 square foot area. *Installation of disinfectant wipes on the outside of restrooms as a form of double protection.”