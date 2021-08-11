TISD welcomes students back for first day of school

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) — Wednesday was the first day of school for kids in Texarkana.

The superintendent says they worked on safety protocols during the summer to keep the cases down.

The plan includes providing plenty of hand sanitizer and making sure people are keeping a safe distance from each other. They also encourage drivers during the first week of classes.

“The first week of school there always a lot of traffic congestion around the building and that especially true for Texas high school and Texas middle school where all the students from across the district come to attend so I would just ask that people slow down and be patient with each other and with us as everyone learns the routine,” said Texarkana Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Doub Brubaker.