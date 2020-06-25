Titus County not requiring face masks in public

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Local officials said they’re not requiring people to wear a mask in public unless the state government has specific executive order in place. However, Titus County Judge Brian Lee said wearing a mask is still highly recommended.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott did issue an executive order requiring everyone to wear a mask but only for the counties with a large number of cases.

Titus County Judge Brian Lee said unless there are legal procedures for fines if people don’t follow the order then Titus County will not have a mandate.

“Just saying that you’re mandating wearing masks if you don’t have the rest of the steps in place to truly enforce that from start to finish and that includes law enforcement issuing the fines. That includes a prosecutor being willing to prosecute. We’re not going to put somebody in jail in fact, we can’t put anybody in jail at this point.”

Lee said the county has over 500 recoveries out of the 776 cumulative cases and only five deaths since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re scoring recoveries at a faster pace than we are new cases. So I feel like we have flattened the curve here and we hope that that’s going to continue and we’re going to reserve any serious discussion about mandatory masking until the point when we feel like we’ve got a problem returning to this county,” said Lee.

Lee emphasized that the county will continue to encourage businesses and people gathering in large groups to wear a mask for the safety of everyone.

“There is no local order requiring you to wear a mask in Titus County. It is still and always has been strongly recommended as the best protection for people in our community.”

If anyone is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms can visit the walk-up testing site this Sunday and Monday at the Titus County Civic Center.

