Titus County Sheriff’s Office on the lookout for suspicious pickup truck trespassing

TITUS COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is telling residents to look out for a suspicious red Dodge pickup truck trespassing on people’s property.

TCSO says on Thursday the driver of the truck was seen messing with a locked gate along Highway 49 east of Mount Pleasant.

The vehicle was spotted by the owner(s) and had no business on the property where some farm and ranch equipment is stored.

Titus County Sheriff’s Office says they have the license plate number and know the registered owner of the vehicle.

They also have a reason to believe the person was likely looking for something to steal.

If anyone sees this vehicle acting suspiciously around your or a neighbor’s property, notify the Titus County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 572-6641. If anyone believes the vehicle is committing a theft, dial 911.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.