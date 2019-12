TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Ark. say a three year-old child was killed in the 4300 block of State Line Avenue Monday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Police said a PT Cruiser was traveling northbound, attempting to make a left turn, when the driver struck a 19 year-old female and her male child.



Officer said the child died and his mother is injured.



We’ll bring you further details as they are released.