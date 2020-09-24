Tourism plays major role in Hope, Arkansas’s economy

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – In Hempstead County, Arkansas, tourism plays a major role in the economy of Hope, Arkansas. Something the pandemic impacted negatively, but there are some signs of relief.

“Actually we feel good on where we’re at now. Like I said you know come March I was doing the doom and gloom. Saying that now we’re going to really have to cut it back 2021 is going to be rough as well. But, I was really surprised come June,” Steve Montgomery, Hope, Arkansas Mayor.

Mayor Steve Montgomery said events like the Watermelon Festival and tourist sites like the the birth home of President Bill Clinton brings in thousands of tourists a year.

The city of Hope took a hit with tourism tax down about four to five percent. “So that travel tourism, that really hurt us there,” said Montgomery.

Mayor Montgomery said despite the circumstances, the downtown area is seeing a lot of growth. About five new businesses have opened since the economy re-opened.

“Businesses come in and replace businesses that have closed down before or even buildings that we’re empty before. So people are wanting to still invest in Hope. Wanting to invest in our downtown”, said Montgomery.

Montgomery said the best preparation is to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.

“Let’s try to be proactive and try to keep everyone safe. Like I said we did a mask mandate prior to the state doing it as well. Just trying to keep everybody safe as best as we can,” said Montgomery.

City officials encourage visitors to travel to the area, but wear a mask while doing so.

