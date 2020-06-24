TPWD spray for Giant Salvinia at Texarkana lake

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Parks Wildlife Department sprayed a non chemical herbicide on Wednesday morning to prevent the spread of Giant Salvinia.

According to District Biologist, Thomas Decker, the floating fern is from South America. Decker says it is not dangerous, poisonous, or itchy. It has no impact on humans.

“It was originally brought over as an ornamental plant for ponds and so forth,” said Decker.

The ferns gather at the top of the water, cutting off sunlight causing other plants to die out which will reduce the oxygen in the water.

“Nothing around here recognizes it as food so it can very quickly crowd out other plant species and cover entire codes, ponds, and lakes,” said Decker.

Experts advise boaters to clean, drain and dry you aquatic materials so you don’t spread plant form one late to the another. Be aware of signage informing you of species and their location.

“Eradication is unlikely, so it’s going to be just periodic control and staying on top of it. Otherwise, it can potentially become a nuisance or you know an ecological problem,” said Decker.

