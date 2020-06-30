Trial continues for Texarkana pastor accused of sexually abusing children

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial continues for a Texarkana pastor who is accused of sexually abusing underage girls for many years.

One of the three victims took the stand Tuesday morning. She said the sexual abuse started at age 12 and continued into adulthood.

The victim said on several occasions, 56-year-old logan Wesley, Pastor of Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ, would take her to his job after hours and abuse her in his supervisor’s office.

In 2018, the victim who is now in her 30’s, learned that Wesley might perform her uncle’s funeral. She told the jury it prompted her to give a statement to police regarding past sexual encounters. This has since lead to trial.

Court is now adjourned and set to start again Thursday morning at the New Boston High School auditorium.

