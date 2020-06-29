Trial of ETX pastor underway

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of a Texarkana pastor accused of sexual misconduct is now underway. A jury was seated on Monday morning, and the first witness took the stand after lunch.

Earlier this year, a Bowie County grand jury indicted Logan Wesley, 56, of sexually abusing children for several years.

He was charged with 18 felony counts and five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. The charges involve three different victims.

The alleged crimes date back to 1994 and the allegations continued through 2003. Logan turned himself in to police in November 2019 after learning he was a subject of a criminal investigation.

The alleged abuse began when the victim, who is now an adult, was 12 years old and continued on a regular basis for several years.

Logan was a pastor at a church in Texarkana, Arkansas and since the investigation began in November, investigators said they received information that led them to believe there were other young women who may have been similarly victimized by Logan.