Trump to nominate Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe as Director of National Intelligence

In this Wednesday, July 24, 2019 photo, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, questions former special counsel Robert Mueller as he testifies to the House Intelligence Committee about his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump announced Sunday, July 28 that he will nominate Ratcliffe to replace Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, who is leaving his job next month. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – President Donald Trump is nominating Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe to be the next Director of National Intelligence.

If approved, Ratcliffe will replace Dan Coats, who is leaving his job next month.

Coats’ departure comes days after Mueller’s public testimony on his two-year investigation into Russian election interference and potential obstruction of justice by Trump, which officials said both emboldened and infuriated the president.

Ratcliffe shares Trump’s view of the Mueller probe. Last week, the Texas Republican was one of the most aggressive questioners of the former special counsel at the House Judiciary hearing. In an appearance Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” he also said it was time to move on from Democrats’ talk of impeachment.

In a post on Twitter, Congressman Ratcliffe says he’s grateful for the opportunity.

I am deeply grateful to President Trump for the opportunity to lead our Nation’s intelligence community and work on behalf of all the public servants who are tirelessly devoted to defending the security and safety of the United States. — John Ratcliffe (@RepRatcliffe) July 29, 2019

