Trump tweets news of $3.6M grant for TXK airport

MIDLAND, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – On the day of his visit to Texas, President Trump on Wednesday tweeted about federal grant coming for improvements to the Texarkana Regional Airport.

Trump said Texarkana Regional Airport “has a major grant coming its way” from the U.S. Department of Transportation. “I’m designating $3.6 million to reconstruct its terminal building, in addition to 5 more airport grants around the State. Glad to help the people of Arkansas!”

Texarkana Regional Airport Director Paul Mehrlich told KTAL NBC 6 News that he’s excited about the announcement, which was posted on the government’s website Tuesday.

Mehrlich added that while the federal government had already approved the cost of the new terminal, this is the actual allocation of the $3.58 million grant to start ground work on the terminal building. That work is expected to start in April, 2021.

Work on the terminal project got underway last October, with construction of a new taxiway, which is still in progress.

The president was in Texas for a campaign fundraiser in Odessa, followed by a tour of an oil rig in Midland.

