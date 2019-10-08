TTFD teaches kids not to fear fire fighters

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana, Texas fire department partnered with Texas High School theater students for a fire prevention program on Tuesday.

It’s National Fire Prevention week, and the purpose of the program is to teach the importance of recognizing a fireman and knowing what to do in emergency situations.

The Texarkana, Texas fire department is making its way to all the schools in town. On Tuesday, the children at Spring Lake Park Elementary School soaked up a fun skit about fire safety and prevention.

When fire fighters arrive to the scene, they wear a lot of heavy gear which could appear frightening to children. They want to make sure kids are not afraid.

“We look forward to it every year. Like I said, we get to get out in the community to let the little kids know what a fire fighter looks like dressed up in his protective clothing. So that they wouldn’t be scared if they ever see one in an actual fire,” said Captain Craig Hicks.

Some of the high school students also performed a skit to teach the younger kids how to stop, drop, and roll!

Fire prevention week will continue through this Saturday, October 12. To learn more about Fire Prevention Week and other national programs visit www.nfpa.org.

