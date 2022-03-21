TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two men that escaped from the Bowie County Jail early Monday afternoon were captured shortly after leaving the facility.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Olson, 30, and Wayde Land, 38, broke out of the facility by breaking through the cinder block exterior wall on the South side. The breach was located on the second floor of the jail annex. Once outside, they were able to maneuver through the perimeter fencing and concertina wire before fleeing the facility.

The sheriff’s office says it was unclear how long the inmates were missing from the downtown Texarkana facility, but Texarkana, Texas police confirmed at 1:30 p.m. Monday that “both inmates are now in custody in Texarkana, Arkansas.”

Less than one hour later, Texarkana, Arkansas police released a brief statement confirming Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Texarkana that happened around 1 p.m. in the 200 block of East Street. That is two blocks away from the Bowie County Jail annex.

Neither state police nor Texarkana police will confirm whether the two incidents are related.

Michael Olson, 30, captured after escaping from Bowie County Jail (Bi-State Jail)

Wayde Land, 37 captured after escaping from Bowie County Jail (Bi–State Jail)

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating how the inmates were able to escape.