TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are behind bars after allegedly attempting to break into cars Wednesday morning.

According to Texarkana, Texas police, a Bowie County deputy responded to a neighborhood off Moores Lane around 1 a.m. after a 911 caller said they witnessed three men trying to get into vehicles. The caller later said the two men were walking toward Arista Apartments.

Lt. Jeremy Courtney and Officer Dustin Johnson were first to arrive and found two men walking inside the apartment complex. When the two men saw the officers they both started running and disappeared.

Police say while looking for the two men, Johnson found 17-year-old Keyni Williams getting out of a car in the parking lot. Williams tried to run but was quickly caught along a wooded area around McKnight Road.

After Williams was arrested, Sgt. D. E. Evans found a 16-year-old sweating profusely and laying down on the ground behind a business in the 3300 block of Richmond Road. The teen tried to tell Johnson that he was robbed by two men but his story changed when Johnson recognized him as one of the two who originally ran away.

Police say items were found in the 16-year-old’s pockets that police were able to trace back to a vehicle that was broken into.

Williams and the teen were arrested and charged with evading arrest. Williams was booked into the Bi-State Jail with a bond set at $10,000 and the teen was taken to the Bowie County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police are asking anyone that lives in the area or knows anyone that lives in the area to call them at 903-798-3116 so they can return the stolen property.