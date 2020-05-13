TTPD: 78-year-old man charged in connection to aggravated robbery at Walmart

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texarkana man is behind bars, accused of robbing a Walmart cashier at gunpoint and fleeing the store with an undisclosed amount of cash Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, 78-year-old Ronnie Seymour is charged with aggravated robbery. Officers say they were called to the Walmart at 4000 New Boston Road around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a report of a robbery that just happened.

Seymour reportedly pulled out a pistol while checking out, and ordered the cashier to give him the money from the register. When the cashier backed away instead, Seymour came around the counter and took the money himself. He left the store with the stolen cash and was stopped by officers as he attempted to drive out of the nearby Lowe’s parking lot minutes later.

TTPD says they recovered the stolen money and the pistol that Seymour used in the robbery. They also found disguises and handwritten notes inside his vehicle indicating that he may have been planning additional robberies.

Seymour was taken to the Bi-State Jail where he is being held on the given charge.

