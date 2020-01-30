TTPD: 89-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by car on Moores Lane

TEXARKANA, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texarkana Texas police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a senior citizen who was walking across the street Wednesday evening.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the crash happened in front of the parking lot of a shopping center on Moores Lane. Police say 23-year-old Lakota Johnson was traveling westbound when her 2014 Nissan Altima struck 89-year-old Perry McKee as he was walking across the street.

Mckee was pronounced dead at the scene. TTPD says no charges are expected to be filed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

